Beth Bradshaw is the owner of Break The Ceiling Athletics & Dance, and they have a wonderful winter production coming up soon! On December 16th, BTC will be playing “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium with shows at 10 a.m. and another at 4 p.m. Come down and experience the magic of the Christmas Season through dance and joy, and support a local dance company at the same time!