Amanda Stone with Bright Futures Joplin is chatting with Howie today about how Bright Futures helps our area children! Bright Futures aids Joplin Schools in their weekend food bags that are sent home with food insecure children in our school district. This year, over 500 kids are sent home with one of these backpacks each weekend, and donations or volunteers are always welcomed! Also, Bright Futures is in need of socks to help the kids get prepared for fall and winter so be sure to see how you can help at https://www.brightfuturesjoplin.org/!