Julia Ream with YOU-Niquely Yours is here today with a super fun and unique event that she’s put together! On January 7th from 2-5:30 P.M. at the Carthage Memorial Hall, Julia is hosting The Bridal Market! At this one-of-a-kind event you can find and purchase pre-loved wedding items like decorations, floral arrangements, tableware and much more all from newlywed couples! Also, you’ll find vendors who can provide great services to help create your special day and register for some great prizes for you big day! Lastly, end the evening with a wedding dress fashion show at 5 P.M. all with a $5 admission! See you out there!