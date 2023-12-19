Adriana Henry is the owner and head chef at her establishment Briar & Thistle, and she has some fun stuff in store for the holidays! They will be having a Brunch with Santa event for the kiddos, then later that day they will host a Christmas After Dark for the adults only! Both events will happen this Sunday the 24th, located at Briar & Thistle Restaurant. Brunch with Santa will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Christmas After Dark starts at 5 p.m. with the ending time for the event is still up in the air. As always, head over to their Facebook page for all the details at https://www.facebook.com/briarandthistle/