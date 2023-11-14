Our good friend, Adriana Henry, is the owner of the marvelous Briar & Thistle restaurant in the heart of Downtown Neosho, MO! Besides having a blast with Howie, Adriana breaks down one of her favorite dishes she offers, “The Dad”. This dish is a mystery to those brave enough to order, or those who just can’t make up their minds! “The Dad” comes in several different variations and each are bound to be a mouth-watering party of flavor! Be sure to stop by for fantastic foods or check them out at https://www.facebook.com/briarandthistle/.