Regina Hammond and Michelle Harrington with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are here with Howie today! The two are here getting us ready for Giving Tuesday, just next week Four States! The funds raised from Giving Tuesdays goes directly to their Children’s Fund that helps area children in many ways! The Children’s Fund helps kids during school time with supplies, gifts and needs around the holidays, and even during the summer! To donate or volunteer yourself, go to https://www.bcfo.org/.