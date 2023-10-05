We’re delighted to welcome Regina Hammons, the Outreach Director for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks! With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BCFO is holding their 11th Annual Pink Ribbon Gala. The event, titled “Masquerade Mammosas”, will be held on Friday October 27th at Indigo Sky Casino & Resort. With so many other events being held, we invite you to visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551176014395 to find out how you can get involved!