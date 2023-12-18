Howie and Bubba are ready to announce the Branson Ozark Mountain Christmas Giveaway! Winner will be announced on the 21st, and you will win two nights at the Thousand Hills Resort, four tickets for the Silver Dollar City Christmas, four Branson Ferris Wheel tickets, four tickets to Beyond the Lens Fly Ride, four tickets to a live music show of choice, and official Chiefs merch! For all the information and to enter, head over to https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/branson-ozark-mountain-christmas-giveaway-chiefs-style/#//