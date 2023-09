Charity Mathis is a fresh face with the Boys and Girls Club of SWMO and she is here to keep us all updated with what they have coming up! Charity is here to announce what she can abut the upcoming Club Comingo Gala! The Gala is the biggest event hosted by the Boys and Girls Club, and funds raised help with the Joplin area youth involved with the club. Expect lots of food, auctions, music and more! The event will be held in October with more details available as the event nears!