Daniel Wade, owner of Body & Soul Transformation 24-Hour Fitness & Personal Training, dropped by the studio this morning to let everyone know what makes their gym unique. At Body & Soul, being a Christian-based fitness center their goal is to bridge the physical and spiritual aspects of wellbeing for complete wellness through faith and fitness. Along with 24-hour fitness and tanning, they offer many different exercise classes as well as Bible study classes. To check out everything you need to know, head over to their website at https://bodysoultransformation.com/home.