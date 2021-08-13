GMFS: Blood & Steel Car Show on Route 66

GMFS
Posted: / Updated:

Ted Donaldson

https://fb.me/e/1516NArdl

The 2021 VFW Post 5293 Blood & Steel Car Show on Route 66 is gearing up for a fabulous event to celebrate the Veterans,
VFW Post 5293 Blood & Steel on Route 66 Car Show
Sponsored By
Fletcher Toyota
OReily Auto Parts Fletcher Ford Skyway GMC Home Depot Dennys
Redico Industrial Supply
Simple Simon`s Pizza Joplin
*Vehicle registration $15.00 now thru the day of the show;
*Call 417-986-1910 to register in advance;
*Event Day Registration 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM;
*Car/Bike Show Judging 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm;
*Vendor Registration $15.00 Call 417-986-1910 to reserve a spot;
*Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place;
*One People’s Choice Best In Show Trophy;
*All money raised from this event will be used to support local veteran programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Morning Four States

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission