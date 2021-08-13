GMFS: Blood & Steel Car Show on Route 66

Ted Donaldson
The 2021 VFW Post 5293 Blood & Steel Car Show on Route 66 is gearing up for a fabulous event to celebrate the Veterans,
VFW Post 5293 Blood & Steel on Route 66 Car Show
Sponsored By
Fletcher Toyota
O
Reily Auto Parts Fletcher Ford Skyway GMC Home Depot Dennys
Redico Industrial Supply
Simple Simon`s Pizza Joplin
*Vehicle registration $15.00 now thru the day of the show;
*Call 417-986-1910 to register in advance;
*Event Day Registration 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM;
*Car/Bike Show Judging 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm;
*Vendor Registration $15.00 Call 417-986-1910 to reserve a spot;
*Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place;
*One People’s Choice Best In Show Trophy;
*All money raised from this event will be used to support local veteran programs.