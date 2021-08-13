GMFS: Blood & Steel Car Show on Route 66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate House Democrats say they would sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first, a new complication for the divided party's drive to enact President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.

The centrists' threat directly defies House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announced plans, and she is showing no signs of backing down. It also completes a two-sided squeeze on the California Democrat, who has received similar pressure from her party's progressives.