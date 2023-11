Bubba visits the Blood Center of the Ozarks to talk about their special Movie Mania event. Donate blood, platelets, or plasma during the event and receive a $10 Fandango movie voucher, a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors can also enter for a chance to win two tickets and a parking pass to Kansas City’s December 31, 2023, game against Cincinnati. Make sure to schedule an appointment today at https://www.cbco.org/moviemania/ or call 417-227-5006!