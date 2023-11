Mike Brown is the Executive Director with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, and he paid us a visit today! As a former little and big himself, Mike shares with us all what this organization does for the children of our communities and how the relationships that are built inside the program, follow these children AND adults for a lifetime! To find out all the information you may need, as well as donating or becoming a big, head to joplinbigbro.org.