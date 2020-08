A special event for first responders is coming up! If you know some let them know where to be for this celebration hosted by 360' Auto Service and Peterson Outdoor Ministries!

FIRST RESPONDER'S APPRECIATION DAYSATURDAY AT 10 AM – 3 PM26756 S 2440 RD, SHELDON, MO 64784-7622, UNITED STATESPUBLIC · HOSTED BY 360' AUTO SERVICE AND PETERSON OUTDOORS MINISTRIES