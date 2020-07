Be a part of a good cause in this poker run supporting Christian, who was recently diagnosed with a rare sarcoma. All are invited so tell your friends!

RIDE FOR CHRISTIAN POKER RUNAUGUST 1STFIRST BIKE OUT AT 10 A.M.LAST BIKE OUT AT NOONRIDE WILL BEGIN AT REDDINGS MILL INN AND END IN WEBB CITY AT 521 E. IVY ROADCHRISTIAN'S NIGHT TO FOLLOW521 E. IVY ROAD, WEBB CITYLIVE MUSIC, SILENT AUCTION, FOOD AND DRINKS