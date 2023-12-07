Everyone knows of the Branson Famous Baldknobbers for their music and comedy shows since 1959, and now the Mabe Family is heading to Grove! Brandon Mabe chatted with Bubba about their upcoming shows their performing at down in Grove and wanted to give us a taste of what is to be expected. The Baldknobbers will be hosting shows each weekday at the Grove Performing Arts Center starting January 22nd through the 28th with tickets being $25. Come on down and see one of the greatest music and comedy shows of our area!