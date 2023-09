Jonah and Amanda Flint are here today to tell us all what we can expect from this years Autumn Fest! On September 30th, head on out to Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho at 9AM for fun the entire family can enjoy! Expect arts and crafts, silent auctions, games, bounce houses, hay rides, petting zoo, food trucks and so much more! You and the family will not want to miss out on this one!