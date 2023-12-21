It may come as a surprise, but, the winter season is a big time of year for weddings and events! So, Taylor Augusta Austin with Augusta Bridal is here to help all of those winter weddings! Learn a little about the new bridal store located on historic downtown Main Street in Joplin, and what makes Taylor and her team different than all the others in the area! Last but certainly not least, we get the pleasure to meet Carlie Short, the newly crowned International Miss Missouri Teen in her first appearance since winning her crown! You won’t want to miss this!