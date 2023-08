Shawn Wininger with the Aspire Scholarship Program is here to share with us all what Aspire is about. Shawn tells us that Aspire is a scholarship program that helps low-income or single-parent families attain their college or technical school education! Students can receive up to $1,500 in assistance which can change lives for families around our community! Go to aspirescholarship.org to find out how to help or donate to this great cause!