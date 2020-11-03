GMFS: Aspire Scholarship

The Aspire Scholarship Program provides supplemental financial assistance to qualified single parents pursuing a full-time, career-oriented education that will improve their income-earning potential. Aspire scholarships of $1,000 are awarded two times a year (Fall and Spring semesters). Additional merit scholarships are awarded to students who achieve a GPA of 3.0 or higher during a given semester. Applicants may reapply, but must fill out an application each semester a scholarship is sought. The Aspire scholarship can be used for any financial need that supports success in school including: books, school/lab fees, computer equipment, car maintenance, childcare, medical expenses, and utility bills.