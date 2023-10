Jennifer Shotwell is the Director for the Area Agency on Aging and she is here to tell us about what the agency has been up to and what they have planned! The 9th Annual Grapes & Grog event is happening October 14th located at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 6 p.m and will feature live auctions, food, drinks and more! Tickets are $50 and must be 21! Find more information at https://aaaregionx.org/.