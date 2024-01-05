Jennifer Shotwell with the Area Agency On Aging is back once again, and with the upcoming winter weather expected, she came at just the right time! Jennifer shares with us ways to help our aging population prepare for times when the weather is nasty and getting out of the house just isn’t an option. Things like making it to the grocery store early in advance, ice melting the walkways, stocking up on the essentials like medications, food, and water are all vital to making sure that our elderly stay safe and warm. Lastly, Jennifer shares how the AAOA can help those needing assistance with Medicare or Social Security, as those can be a challenge to navigate without help.