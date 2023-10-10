Dave Smith is the creator of the show, ‘An Evening In Kringle City” and is here to tell us about the show and to encourage us to come out to feel the Christmas spirit! The show will be a night of joy and heartwarming holiday entertainment with music, laughter and sentimental moments, all told by Santa Claus himself! Hear Santa’s origins, his wise tales, and present a heartwarming Christmas story that will send you home with a heart full of joy, peace, and love all starting December 1st, at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex!