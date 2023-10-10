Howie got the chance to chat with a few lovely ladies from Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great organization fighting to find a cure to this horrible degenerative disease! Be sure to register for the walk at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/MO-GreaterMissouri?fr_id=16674&pg=entry and it takes place at Mercy Park in Joplin on October 14th with the walk beginning after the 10 a.m. opening ceremony! If you can’t make it out to the walk you can donate to this wonderful cause using the same link provided! Be sure to come out and walk for a great cause!