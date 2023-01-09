We’re always happy to have Michelle Steverson with us on the show! Today she tells us about The Alliance of SWMO’s Car Seat Education Class! As time goes on, so does the betterment of safety equipment for the kiddos. Find out more right here!
by: Matthew Stephens, Ethan Stump
We’re always happy to have Michelle Steverson with us on the show! Today she tells us about The Alliance of SWMO’s Car Seat Education Class! As time goes on, so does the betterment of safety equipment for the kiddos. Find out more right here!