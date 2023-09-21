Howie has Kate Kelly with The Alliance of SWMO here in studio today and she has a lot to share with us! Kate tells us that one of the major focuses they have going right now is the importance of car seat safety! The Alliance is here to answer the questions of parents and grandparents alike and take the guessing work out by hosting car seat safety inspections! The Alliance will have someone come and inspect the seats as well as give you any information on their safety while there! Kate also has more to share about what they have in store for the fall!