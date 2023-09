Angela Harris, the owner of Alchemist Haven, stopped by the studio today to share with us what Alchemist Haven has been up to! Angela specializes in creating fine fragrances and other beauty products that are specially tailored to each of our personal preferences. Also, Angela takes great pride in using only the highest quality ingredients to keep us, our homes, and furry friends all safe from toxins and carcinogens! Check out Alchemist Haven at https://www.facebook.com/alchemisthaven!