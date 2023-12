Sergeant Tom Crossley and Deputy Justin Henry dropped in the studio today because they have a treat in store for the kiddos! Santa Claus has confirmed that he will be in the Village of Airport Drive at the Municipal Building on December 16th from 4 to 7pm to meet and pose for photos with area children! There will also be snacks and refreshments, and Airport Drive has an OFFICIAL mailbox to the North Pole! Yes, be sure to get those lists mailed out soon, and Airport Drive can make that happen.