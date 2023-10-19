Rikki Smith is here with Adopt-A-Cemetery to tell us to do just that, adopt a cemetery! The main goal of their organization is to keep all the cemeteries and burial sights in our county clean, supported, and maintained. You can learn more from the workshop they’re hosting at the Joplin Public Library on October 24th, from 6-7:30 p.m. At the workshop, you can learn so much more about what it takes to help maintain gravesites as well as connect with other in our area who are interested in the same thing!