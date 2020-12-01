GMFS: ABC Supply Fundraiser

ABC Supply is raising money to give children in need a Christmas full of gifts. To add incentive to people donating, three long bearded employees have agreed to shave their beloved beards once the goal is met.

Joe Rhatigan 417-317-4143

ABC Supply in Joplin has joined in collaboration with both fostering hope and Lafayette House to bring a very Merry Christmas to children in need. ABC Supply’s goal is to reach $6,000 in loving donations to give the kids an incredible holiday filled with joy. Three employees with long beards have joyously agreed to shave their beloved beards once the donation goal is reached.

Donations will be accepted until December 15th at 3632 east 20th street at ABC Supply in Joplin Monday-Friday 7:30 am-4:30pm. Online donations can be made by the Venmo app.

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3145248138067968137