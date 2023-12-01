Tony Sanchez with the Pittsburg Community Theatre is here this morning, and he brought some special guests with him from the musical! Donnie Stapleton and London O’Brien joined Tony to prepare us all for a musical full of Christmas cheer! With shows starting on the 8th of December and running through the 10th with tickets costing $15 for seniors, and and $18 for adults and children. Join Ralphie and the kids as they search for the most perfect Christmas gift of all! Merry Christmas, we’ll see you for A Christmas Story!