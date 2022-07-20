Howie starts off the show solo, as Bubba is live at Zips Carwash, who’s is having a grand opening for their new location in Webb City!. And congrats to Kansas, who came in second in a poll on living affordability. Find out what ranking your State came in right here on Good Morning Four States!

Cavanaugh joins Howie for our 6 a.m. Half-Hour Highlights! We hear about a new Tik-Tok challenge that many Women are taking part in. The Carthage R-9 Hiring Fair is happening today and tomorrow at Carthage Intermediate Center. Plus if you’ve a sweet-tooth, North America’s largest online candy retailer, Candy Funhouse, is hiring a Chief Candy Officer!

Howie and Cavanaugh are back! We talk about the US Cellular My Town Tour happening tomorrow. A big congratulations to Pitt State, who brought home a national championship from a business competition! And Jenny from the block’s wedlock may be good luck for the University of Texas’ football team. Find out how on Good Morning Four States!