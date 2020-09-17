GMFS: 2nd Annual Fall Festival of Hope

Peterson Outdoor Ministries would like to invite you to the 2nd Annual Fall Festival of Hope.

October 3rd, 2020 12:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. And the Lodge of Hope – Bellamy, MO

1:00 P.M. – Patriotic Welcome

Authentic chuckwagon cowboy cooks will be preparing food and snacks

Free activities and entertainment

Live music, Lodge of Hope tours, Pontoon Lake tours, petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides, cowboy shoot-outs, pony rides, s’mores station and more!

Event is free to the public

Peterson Outdoor Ministries / Lodge of Hope Ministers to disable combat veterans, their families and those with disabilities year round through outdoor activities and outreach.

They provide immediate and continuing services to those who are struggling and need help now.