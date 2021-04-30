GMFS: 1st Thursday Art walk

First Thursday Artwalk is back downtown in historic Joplin, at six ( 6 ) indoor venues for this ArtWalk.

Club 609 showing “A Timeless Collection of Original Paintings” in memory of artist Carol Melton, meet her daughter Bonnie, Beast and Barrel Meet and greet artist Connie Miller with her show “Chilling with Color”, Urban Art Gallery meet photographer Koral Martin with her show “ Journey: Near and A Far” , Ron Erwin & Thao Nguyen Photography With works shot internationally, Spiva Center For The Arts, where regional gallery SmallWorks auction, main gallery PhotoSpiva 2021, and upstairs the photography of the Four States Photography Enthusiasts on display with art walk artists in the lobby, and in backroom of Joplin Avenue Coffee Company to meet Wall artist Dr. Amber Mintert with her watercolors, and for the Artisan Market Place with Marta Churchwell jewelry, Todd Williams paintings , Mary Ann Soerries and Shawn Riley photography, Brittany Spradling painting, and other artists and with Ozark Bards performing on stage!

We are requiring participants (except for musicians), and audience to wear a mask since social distancing is not possible, and we are guests in these locations! We are asking for everyone to help us make this a safe event for our artists!

