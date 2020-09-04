Foodie Friday: Keto Pizza Roll-Ups

Here are the ingredients:

Sliced mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni

Italian herbs

Marinara sauce

Use sauce for dipping

Here is how to

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Place sliced cheese on parchment paper to avoid any sticking. Put in the oven for 6 minutes or until cheese slices start to brown around the edges. Remove from the oven.

3. Sprinkle Italian seasoning on melted cheese and add as little or as much pepperoni as you would like. I did 3 mini slices per cheese slice.

4. Give the cheese about 2 minutes to cool, then gently roll them up and serve.