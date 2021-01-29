Foodie Friday: Big Game Food

Tips for serving food safely for the big game

Pick a side

Keep raw meat and other ready-to-eat foods separated during preparation and cooking. That means also remembering to use a separate cutting board and clean knife for foods like vegetables, fruits or raw meats. If not, you run the risk of cross-contamination.

Keep score

Meat and poultry need to be cooked at a certain internal temperature to kill off bacteria. You can use a food thermometer to ensure your food has reached the recommended temperature. The usda says whole cuts of meat should reach 145 °f, with a three-minute rest time, and chicken wings should reach at least 165 °f.

Watch the clock

The average time of the Big Game is nearly four hours, so it’s important to keep hot food hot and cold food cold. That prevents the growth of bacteria. The USDA suggests keeping two separate portions of hot and cold food for easy swapping throughout the game. You can serve one portion at the beginning of the game and swap out for the refrigerated second portion during halftime.

Avoid the danger zone

Don’t leave food sitting out for more than two hours or else you’ll find yourself in what the USDA calls the “danger zone – where bacteria start to grow rapidly at a temperature between 40 °f and 140 °f. To avoid this the usda suggests dividing small portions of leftovers in containers to put in the fridge or freezer. When reheating leftovers, be sure they reach a temperature of 165 °f.