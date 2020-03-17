Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Sprint Triathalon on GMFS

Our mission:

To be a voice for the welfare of animals in our community through various avenues including public education, re-homing of lost/abandoned animals, development and operation of an area animal shelter that will promote a lifelong, caring home for every pet.

Who we are:

FFAA is a group of dedicated, caring individuals committed to the giving of time and talents to tackle the issues of animal welfare in Newton and McDonald counties in southwest Missouri. We have been meeting monthly since may 2008. We have received both federal and state non-profit status. In 2015 we completed building and opened an adoption center in Neosho, MO.

The abused, abandoned, and neglected domestic animals in our community must entirely depend upon people like us to stand for the humane care and respect they deserve. They need our help and our voice. We invite you to be a part of this effort in any way you might be able.