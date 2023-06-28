A quick peek at our Birthdays today! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays and anniversaries on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to be mentioned on the show!
by: Austin Prince, Brett Allbright
Posted:
Updated:
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays and anniversaries on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to be mentioned on the show!