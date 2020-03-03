Downtown Joplin Art Walk

First Art Walk of the 13th season! Let’s get lucky!

Thursday at 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Downtown Joplin

Main Street

In historic downtown Joplin you can see lots of new artists and musicians joining us this year, and many “ole pros” from the past. Artisan market space at 611 main this month and will change to another space next month. Special shows to see: Deborah reed at urban art, robin edwards at Infuxn, Nancy Daniels at Club 609, Patty Carrol’s, Thao Nguyen and Ron Erwin at Spiva Center for the Arts. See you there!