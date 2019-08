Bubba’s kid friendly 5 minute Ingredients:

French bread or hoagie rolls

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Topping of your choice (pepperoni, turkey sausage, mushrooms, black olives, etc.)

Split bread and cover halves with pizza sauce, then place on baking sheet, cover the bread with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choice.

Bake at 350 until cheese is melted.