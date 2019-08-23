Bubba is live out at Joplin Empire Market!

Today we’re talking about the brunch event taking place this weekend. Saturday, August 24th join us for brunch and enjoy all the sips, sights, sounds, smells and shopping during Empire Market!

This event is a gathering of local chefs & local musicians connecting with you to provide a fun “hang out” and opportunity to connect with your friends in Joplin while positively impacting your community.

With your suggested donation to the local mission, Watered Gardens, you will sample creations from a variety of local chefs while you stroll through Empire Market listening to live, local music and catching all the sips, sights, sounds and smells.

There is a fun photo booth and activities for kids!

931 E 4th Street

Joplin, Missouri 64801

(417) 986-3914

joplinempiremarket.com