Bubba 5 o’clock Crock-Pot

Ingredients
3 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, skinned and excess fat trimmed (about 1 1/2 pounds)
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
3 medium carrots, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
3 medium parsnips, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons
2 stalks celery, peeled and finely sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 2-inch piece Parmesan rind
1 teaspoon yellow curry powder
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh dill fronds, chopped (about 1 small bunch)
Grated Parmesan and lemon, for serving
Directions
Combine the chicken breasts, chicken broth, 2 cups of water, carrots, parsnips, celery, onions, Parmesan rind, curry powder, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of black pepper in the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.
Remove the chicken breasts. When cool enough to handle, shred the meat (discard the bones) and add back to the soup; add the peas and dill. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve in soup bowls with a sprinkle of Parmesan and a squeeze of lemon.