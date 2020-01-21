Bubba 5 o’clock Crock-Pot

Ingredients

3 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, skinned and excess fat trimmed (about 1 1/2 pounds)

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 medium carrots, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

3 medium parsnips, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons

2 stalks celery, peeled and finely sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 2-inch piece Parmesan rind

1 teaspoon yellow curry powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh dill fronds, chopped (about 1 small bunch)

Grated Parmesan and lemon, for serving

Directions

Combine the chicken breasts, chicken broth, 2 cups of water, carrots, parsnips, celery, onions, Parmesan rind, curry powder, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of black pepper in the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.

Remove the chicken breasts. When cool enough to handle, shred the meat (discard the bones) and add back to the soup; add the peas and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve in soup bowls with a sprinkle of Parmesan and a squeeze of lemon.