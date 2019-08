CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- For Carl Junction football coach Doug Buckmaster and Webb City coach John Roderique, opening week is extra special. It's not just the start of a new season, it's another chapter added to their rivalry. The Cardinals and Bulldogs are set to start their seasons against one another for the fourth straight year.

"People throughout the state of Missouri the last seven years have looked forward to this football game. So that;s a good thing for Webb City. It's a good thing for Carl Junction, and a good ting for high school football in Missouri," Buckmaster said.