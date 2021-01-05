JOPLIN, Mo. — Janauary is Glaucoma Awareness Month.

Doctor Lorry Lazenby, Doctor of Optometry, said, “Glaucoma is when the opitc nerve is damaged in the back of the eye and the optic nerve damage is often associated with sensitivity to the pressure in the eye.”

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness for adults sixty and older. Optometrists say glaucoma is dangerous because there are no early warning signs.

“The first signs of glaucoma are nothing to the patient its painless. When a patient does have signs of glaucoma it’s a loss of the central 30 degrees of vision and its fading out slightly. You can lose about half your vision and still have 20/20 vision. To the eye doctor the signs are inside the eye it may be a change of pressure in the eye.”

Optometrists check for glaucoma by using a retinal scanner to look at the optic nerve.

“It shows an optic nerve that’s been damaged by the pressure and it shows the eye doctor that the patients lost half the wires. And the wires are really pixels or parts of the picture. So its like going to a high definition tv to a low definition tv as you lose the wires.”

Doctor Lazenby says the best way to keep your eyes healthy is by getting your yearly exam.

“My last patient came in with what he thought was an eye infection, but he really had advanced cataract and 2100 vision in one eye. He just hadn’t noticed it yet. So I think there are lots of things that we can pick up, but not everything can we pick up on our own. Its not that costly or that difficult or that invasive to get an eye exam.”