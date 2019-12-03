Giving Tuesday wraps up holiday weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cyber Monday is wrapping up and Black Friday & Small Business Saturday are over and done. But have you decided what to do for giving Tuesday?

It’s the eighth year for the growing event, putting the spotlight on donations to charities during the holiday season.

Giving Tuesday isn’t specific to any one group, but instead encourages sharing holiday spending with your favorite nonprofit group.

That can be anything from an animal shelter to a literacy agency to help for the homeless.

Ashley Micklethwaite with One Joplin said, “To give to a local organization especially as a gift is something that will create a long lasting impact in our community.”

It’s estimated that nationwide more than four hundred million dollars has been donated on giving Tuesday since it was founded in 2012.