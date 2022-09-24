DIAMOND, Mo. — Local volunteers are getting their hands dirty today for a good reason.

Today is “National Public Lands Day”.

According to the “National Environmental Education Foundation” — it began in 1994 as the nation’s largest single day volunteer event for all public lands.

There were over 30 volunteers of all ages dedicating their time at “George Washington Carver National Monument” in Diamond.

Tree roots were covered with dirt for protection, and native flowers were planted in various parts of the grounds.

“Part of it it is our civic duty is to be able to be able to be great citizens and to be able to pitch in and help out. As beautiful as the park is, it doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of work and this is a way for the community to be involved in our work because it is their park this is, you know, an important part of our community,” said Ryan O’Connell, Park Guide.

The next event for the George Washington Carver National Monument is Sunday at 1 pm for “Archaeological Investigations.”