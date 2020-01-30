“Give them something they can eat” — Joplin restaurant owner advocates for mindful donating

JOPLIN, Mo.–Wednesday marks the half-way point of JOMO Restaurant Week 2020, where Joplin-area restaurants come together to offer deals and discounts in exchange for food donations.

Those donations will then go to Crosslines of Joplin and then distributed to those who need it — an issue that Marsha Pawlus holds close to her heart.

“No one should be without something to eat,” Pawlus explained. “They just shouldn’t.”

So, she is combining her love for her community with her family’s passion: food.

“The love is in the belly.”

Although this collection of non-perishable food items is the result of the Kitchen Pass being open for three days, owner Marsha Pawlus anticipates another huge collection of donations by the end of the week.

Instead of taking the traditional approach of giving a discount if someone brings in a food donation, her restaurant, the Kitchen Pass is changing it up.

Throughout the week, anyone wanting to enter the restaurant must either bring in non-perishables or pay up (literally).

“People can bring in donations or give me a dollar — that’s their ticket through the door.”

The money collected will also find its way to Crosslines, with Pawlus’ plan to donate the collected money back to the organization.

And, she says that while food donations are appreciated, collectors typically only see one kind of donation: canned vegetables.

Something Pawlus says isn’t always the most viable option for someone struggling with food insecurity.

Instead, she recommends bringing in more “open-and-eat” non-perishables like soup, canned chicken or tuna, packaged fruits, and even cereal and peanut butter.

“A lot of people don’t realize that some people don’t have a place to keep their food cold or something to heat their food up in,” said Pawlus.

The Kitchen Pass is one of the more than 30 restaurants offering special offers throughout the week. The event kicked off Monday and will end Saturday night.