SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — You have the chance to help some of your favorite non-profit organizations in the Joplin area Wednesday.

It’s part of Give Ozarks – Joplin Day, which is a one-day fundraising event, entirely online. The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is one of 16 agencies that will benefit from the event. Officials say the club will use whatever funds they receive to help cover some of the expenses involving the pandemic.

Regina Hammons, Boys & Girls Club, Events & Marketing Coordinator, said, “We are doing a project called ‘Whatever it Takes to Rally For Recovery,’ which is centered around raising money in efforts to recover from Covid, and everything we had to do during that time.”

A similar event is also being held online for cartage area organizations. The event runs from 7 to 7 Wednesday.