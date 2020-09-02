Give Carthage Day perseveres despite pandemic

CARTHAGE, Mo. — 2020 is a tough year for many non-profits. Fundraisers have been canceled and volunteering in-person isn’t likely a popular option. However, a Carthage project hopes to help turn the trend in the maple leaf city.

Jo Ellis of Carthage is ready to donate.

Jo Ellis, Give Carthage Donor, said, “I’m supporting Kellogg Lake Nature Center.”

She wants to help build a bridge at the lake.

“To connect the berm area out at the Northeast corner.”

The Kellogg Lake bridge is just one of 14 projects or non-profits in the spotlight for Give Carthage Day.

Heather Collier, Carthage Community Foundation, said, “Predominantly online to raise awareness and support.”

There’s art, education, and historic preservation – all efforts that could use a boost in 2020.

“This is a hard year. It’s a hard year across the board.”

Covid-19 has had a chilling effect, from slowing or cutting off volunteer workers to reducing donations from families who have themselves taken a financial hit in recent months.

“People maybe don’t know what’s going on and what the needs are. And so if we can help shine a light on what their needs are – help raise a little bit of money today or a lot of money today would be even better and hopefully that giving cont now that people are more aware of what the needs are.”

This is the 5th year for Give Carthage Day. The fundraiser has officially ended, but you can still support your favorite project through the Carthage Community Foundation.

https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/carthage