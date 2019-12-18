Girl Scouts provide gifts to patients at Avalon Hospice

NEOSHO, Mo. — Girl Scouts in Neosho are providing a special gift to hospice patients this holiday season.

Members of Troop 70353 presented blankets for about 30 patients at Avalon Hospice.

It’s a project the girls decided on to earn their silver award, but also make a difference in their community.

Each girl involved spent more than 50 hours on the Christmas project.

DeAun Richmond, Girl Scout Cadet Co-Leader 70353, said, “Either putting the money together, they had to go and buy their project materials, and then they had to make them their-selves. No adults helped. It was all kid driven.”

Tearson Copp, Volunteer Coordinator, said, “Some don’t have family, some do have family but they’re not able to visit them during the holidays, so it’s very rewarding and a huge blessing on our end to at least give them a Christmas gift. Some, it may be their last Christmas gift that they receive for the year.”

The troop sold more than 6,000 boxes of cookies to fund this project and several others they’re working on.